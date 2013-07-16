* Strong Brent premium to Dubai saps demand
* Limited Angolan supplies may set price floor
GENEVA, July 16Prices for some Angolan
differentials were reported sharply lower on Tuesday as strong
Brent prices reduced the profitability of shipping tankers to
Asia.
Angola has mostly sold out for August, with only around five
cargoes remaining. Sellers are having to discount prices for the
remaining grades like Cabinda and Nemba to lure in buyers.
The Brent premium to Dubai crude has risen sharply in recent
weeks from less than $3 in early May. On Tuesday it was trading
at above $5 a barrel. DUB-EFS-1M
"Demand is down in Asia and shipping is expensive. China has
started trying to resell cargoes into tenders without much
luck," said a West African oil trader familiar with flows to
Asia. "They have bought too much in August so I doubt they will
be buying much in September," he added.
A second trader said China had bought no Nigerian crude for
August for a second consecutive month and added that Indian and
Indonesian purchases were also down relative to previous months.
But limited supplies in September may limit further falls on
Angolan grades, traders said.
A provisional loading programme on Tuesday showed Angola was
due to export 1.67 million barrels per day in September, down
slightly from a planned 1.70 million bpd in August.
NIGERIA
* Qua Iboe BFO-QUA: Last assessed at around dated Brent
plus $2.50 a barrel and down slightly from levels reported last
week. It was unlikely to fall further in the immediate future
because of robust demand from European refiners, traders said.
* "Levels seem to have reached a floor of around $2.50 a
barrel for Qua Iboe. At this level Europe is happy to take the
barrels," said one.
* Usan: traders said loadings were returning to normal after
supply disruptions. At least one tanker will load in July and
several were planned for August. It was not immediately clear if
the force majeure had been lifted.
* Bonny Light and Brass River grades are still under force
majeure.
ANGOLA
* Cabinda: Traders assessed the grade as low as dated Brent
minus $1 a barrel. Earlier in July, it was offered at a premium
to dated Brent.
* Pazflor: due to load seven cargoes in September, up from
six in August.
* Dalia: loadings unchanged at 6 cargoes in September.
* Gimboa: No cargoes are due to load for this grade in
September.
ASIAN TENDERS
* MRPL bought a 1 million-barrel cargo of Dalia for August
from Total, traders said. It also bought a 1 million-barrel
cargo of Hungo from Exxon for September loading.
* BPCL bought a 1 million-barrel cargo of Qua Ibo from
Exxon, traders said.
* HPCL is expected to announce the award of a two-part
tender on Tuesday, a trader said. Part one of the tender was
issued on Friday and part two on Monday.
DATABASE
For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here
(Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by James Jukwey)