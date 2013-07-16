* Strong Brent premium to Dubai saps demand * Limited Angolan supplies may set price floor GENEVA, July 16Prices for some Angolan differentials were reported sharply lower on Tuesday as strong Brent prices reduced the profitability of shipping tankers to Asia. Angola has mostly sold out for August, with only around five cargoes remaining. Sellers are having to discount prices for the remaining grades like Cabinda and Nemba to lure in buyers. The Brent premium to Dubai crude has risen sharply in recent weeks from less than $3 in early May. On Tuesday it was trading at above $5 a barrel. DUB-EFS-1M "Demand is down in Asia and shipping is expensive. China has started trying to resell cargoes into tenders without much luck," said a West African oil trader familiar with flows to Asia. "They have bought too much in August so I doubt they will be buying much in September," he added. A second trader said China had bought no Nigerian crude for August for a second consecutive month and added that Indian and Indonesian purchases were also down relative to previous months. But limited supplies in September may limit further falls on Angolan grades, traders said. A provisional loading programme on Tuesday showed Angola was due to export 1.67 million barrels per day in September, down slightly from a planned 1.70 million bpd in August. NIGERIA * Qua Iboe BFO-QUA: Last assessed at around dated Brent plus $2.50 a barrel and down slightly from levels reported last week. It was unlikely to fall further in the immediate future because of robust demand from European refiners, traders said. * "Levels seem to have reached a floor of around $2.50 a barrel for Qua Iboe. At this level Europe is happy to take the barrels," said one. * Usan: traders said loadings were returning to normal after supply disruptions. At least one tanker will load in July and several were planned for August. It was not immediately clear if the force majeure had been lifted. * Bonny Light and Brass River grades are still under force majeure. ANGOLA * Cabinda: Traders assessed the grade as low as dated Brent minus $1 a barrel. Earlier in July, it was offered at a premium to dated Brent. * Pazflor: due to load seven cargoes in September, up from six in August. * Dalia: loadings unchanged at 6 cargoes in September. * Gimboa: No cargoes are due to load for this grade in September. ASIAN TENDERS * MRPL bought a 1 million-barrel cargo of Dalia for August from Total, traders said. It also bought a 1 million-barrel cargo of Hungo from Exxon for September loading. * BPCL bought a 1 million-barrel cargo of Qua Ibo from Exxon, traders said. * HPCL is expected to announce the award of a two-part tender on Tuesday, a trader said. Part one of the tender was issued on Friday and part two on Monday. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by James Jukwey)