* Just one of four Brass River sold, two deferred to Sept * Nigerian cargoes sell relatively well due to European demand LONDON, July 17 Angolan crude oil differentials were under pressure on Wednesday, weighed by a handful of unsold cargoes for August loading, even as September cargoes were released the previous day. Flows of Angolan crude oil to Asia have been severely limited due to Chinese refinery maintenance and a high premium of Brent - against which Angolan crude is assessed - to Dubai crude oil, which is at over $5 for the first time since March DUB-EFS-1M. As a result there is an overhang of around five Angolan cargoes yet to be sold, even as traders digested the September loading programme that was released on Tuesday. The provisional loading programme on Tuesday showed Angola was due to export 1.67 million barrels per day in September, down slightly from a planned 1.70 million bpd in August. A trader said that the relatively small size of the programme could help prevent further weakness for Angolan differentials. Nigerian differentials held up relatively well by contrast, supported by firm demand from refiners in northern Europe who are enjoying relatively strong margins due to the summer driving season. Disruption to Libyan oilfields which limited availability of competing sweet grades of crude oil was also seen as supportive. Armed protesters stormed the eastern Libyan oil port of Zueitina on Tuesday demanding export operations be halted, a witness said, hours after workers temporarily suspended a strike and resumed production at oilfields that pump to the terminal. "It's amazing what a few Libyan problems and strong buying levels from the Indian (refiners) have done to support (Nigerian differentials)," a trader said. Just one of four cargoes of Brass River grade Nigerian crude oil have been sold for August loading, traders said, and two have been deferred until September. The grade is still under a force majeure that was declared earlier this year, a trader said. NIGERIA * Qua Iboe BFO-QUA: Offered at $2.50-$3 a barrel over dated Brent, but assessed at the lower end of this scale. Two cargoes still seen available for August loading. * Brass River: Two cargoes for August loading were said to be deferred to September, with just one available. * Usan: traders said loadings were returning to normal after supply disruptions. * Bonny Light and Brass River grades are still under force majeure. ANGOLA * Cabinda: Traders assessed the grade as low as dated Brent minus $1.50 a barrel. Earlier in July, it was offered at a premium to dated Brent. ASIAN TENDERS * Indian refiner HPCL bought two cargoes of Qua Iboe for September loading from Vitol, a trader said. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by Jeff Coelho)