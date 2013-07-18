* South Sudan output due to shut down by Aug. 7 * Brent Dubai spread retreats LONDON, July 18 Angolan crude oil differentials found support on Thursday from a planned halt to South Sudan's oil output, as the two African nations compete for Asian buyers. South Sudan has reduced its oil output and plans to shut it off completely after northern neighbour Sudan insisted production be shut down by Aug. 7, officials said, over allegations of support for rebels that operate across their border. "It could help support September Angolan (differentials) despite supposed flagging Far Eastern fuel oil cracks," a trader said. Differentials for Asia marine fuels - for which Angolan crudes are a key source - have fallen sharply due to over supply and flatlining regional demand. The Dubai-Brent spread DUB-EFS-1M, which had risen to above $5 for the first time since March this week, fell back to $4.45, making it slightly more profitable for African exports to head east. NIGERIA * Qua Iboe BFO-QUA: Offered at $2.50-$3 a barrel over dated Brent, but assessed at the lower end of this scale. Two cargoes still seen available for August loading. * Brass River: Two cargoes for August loading were said to be deferred to September, with just one available. * Usan: traders said loadings were returning to normal after supply disruptions, but Total did not confirm that a force majeure had been lifted. * Bonny Light and Brass River grades are still under force majeure. ANGOLA * Cabinda: Offered at dated Brent plus 10 cents. It traded at a discount of around $1 for July. * Girassol offered at around dated Brent plus $1.20 a barrel. * Kissange offered at dated Brent plus 60 cents. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Simon Falush, editing by Jeff Coelho)