* Angolan offers for Sept. seen as too high * Nigerian exports of Qua to fall in Sept. * IOC issues new tender for September GENEVA, July 19 Angolan crude oil prices were steady on Friday after Sonangol offered September cargoes at significant premiums to August levels, betting that South Sudan's supply disruptions would help support prices. But sales of Angola's newly released September cargoes were slow on Friday as traders waited for offer levels to come down, citing an unprofitable arbitrage to Asia and subdued demand. "I would argue they are too high and that's why nothing has moved," one trader said, referring to September cargoes from Angola. Offer levels were generally around 50-70 cents above August. South Sudan will cut its oil output to 100,000 barrels per day over the weekend as it moves towards a full shutdown, its foreign ministry said, limiting availability of rival grades to Angola. Nigeria raised its official selling price for Qua Iboe on Friday by 10 cents to dated Brent plus $2.35 a barrel. Most of its other prices were at premiums to dated Brent, with the exception of Ebok and Usan. Traders were awaiting Nigerian exports programmes for September. The only one released so far was Qua Iboe, which will load 12 cargoes, or 380,00 bpd in September. NIGERIA * Qua Iboe BFO-QUA: Unchanged with offers near dated Brente plus $2.50 a barrel for the one to two cargoes remaining for August. * Usan: Total said on Friday it had lifted its force majeure on this grade in late June. Loadings were returning to normal, traders said. * Bonny Light and Brass River grades were still under force majeure. ANGOLA * Cabinda: Offered at dated Brent plus 10 cents. It traded at a discount of around $1 for July. Traders assessed it on Friday at between dated Brent minus $1 and minus 50 cents. * Girassol last offered at around dated Brent plus $1.20 a barrel. * Kissange last offered at dated Brent plus 60 cents. ASIAN TENDERS * Indonesia's Petral was heard to have awarded its tender for September loading. It bought one cargo of Cabinda and a Serian grade from Brunei, a trader said. * IOC has also issued another tender for September loading. It will close next Thursday. IOC has so far bought 4 million barrels from west Africa for August, traders said. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by Jane Baird)