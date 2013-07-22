* Angola sells slowly though Cabinda mostly gone * Output declines in South Sudan, Libya seen supportive * Nigerian exports for September at 1.81 million bpd LONDON, July 22 West African crude oil differentials were seen under further pressure on Monday, as Nigeria's loading programme for September came in slightly higher than for August, while Angolan cargoes sold slowly. Differentials for West African oil have fallen due to lower purchases from Asian buyers and weak demand in Europe. Nigeria is set to export around 1.81 million barrels of crude oil per day in September on 59 cargoes excluding the Bonny Light grade, shipping lists indicated on Monday. The programme is above the one set for August when 1.72 million bpd were exported, according to revised programme data. Lower exports from South Sudan, which competes with Angola for Asian buyers, have helped sales of the Cabinda grade. African governments stepped up their efforts to prevent a shutdown of oil production in South Sudan on Monday, agreeing to send three generals to investigate Sudanese allegations that Juba is supporting anti-Khartoum rebels. Disrupted supply from Libya was also supportive of West African differentials. Protesters demanding jobs closed off the eastern Libyan port of Zueitina for a sixth day on Monday, extending a halt in oil exports, according to a senior oil industry source and to one of the demonstrators. NIGERIA * Qua Iboe BFO-QUA: Unchanged with offers near dated Brent plus $2.50 a barrel for the one to two cargoes remaining for August. * Usan: Total said on Friday it had lifted its force majeure on this grade in late June. Loadings were returning to normal, with four cargoes available for September. * Bonny Light and Brass River grades were still under force majeure. ANGOLA * Cabinda: Offered at dated Brent plus 10 cents. It traded at a discount of around $1 for July. All but one of the five September cargoes had been sold. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Simon Falush,; editing by Jeff Coelho)