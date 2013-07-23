GENEVA, July 23 Nigerian crude oil differentials remained under pressure on Tuesday due to muted Asian demand, although there was keen interest in some Angolan grades such as Cabinda. Asian buyers have reduced purchases of west African crude over the past few weeks, partly due to higher oil exports of grades of a similar value from South Sudan and a high premium of Brent to Dubai grades. DUB-EFS-1M Higher exports from Nigeria in September may add further pressure to differentials, traders said. Nigeria is due to export 1.81 million barrels per day of oil in September, provisional shipping lists showed on Monday. Spot trade on Nigerian cargoes for September was slow on Tuesday, with traders instead focused on allocations for an IOC tender. Traders said that the August programme has sold out with the exception of two cargoes. Contrary to the trend for August cargoes, Angola's medium crude grades were popular for September and Cabinda has sold out just days after the release of a shipping list. NIGERIA * Qua Iboe BFO-QUA: One cargo still on offer for August, assessed at around dated Brent plus $2.50 a barrel, although traders said offers were likely to fall in the next few days. * Brass River: One cargo still on offer for August. It was valued at around 30 cents below Brent because of supply uncertainties. The grade has been under force majeure for weeks. * Bonny Light: Still under force majeure, Shell confirmed on Tuesday. No loading programme has been released for this grade in September, although at least one tanker loaded during August. * Nigeria has pushed back much-needed repairs to its oil refineries, according to a programme detailed by the oil minister on Tuesday. ANGOLA * Cabinda: Last offered at around flat to dated Brent. Traders assessed it lower at around minus 50 cents and unchanged from previous assessments. ASIAN TENDERS * IOC has issued a tender for September loading. It will close next Thursday. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Emma Farge, editing by William Hardy)