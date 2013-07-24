LONDON, July 24 Sales of West African crude oil
were slow on Wednesday, with traders reluctant to bid or offer
ahead of a slew of tenders being awarded by Asian refiners later
this week.
Indian refiners IOC and BPCL and Taiwan's CPC have issued
tenders, the results of which are due to be announced by Friday.
As many as eight cargoes are likely to be bought altogether,
traders said.
"It's very slow ahead of the tenders," a trader said. "Very
few people are offering as they are trying to see what happens
with the results."
Less than half of Angola's 52 cargoes for September loading
were available for purchase and just five to 10 of the 59
Nigerian cargoes had sold, according to traders.
Differentials stayed depressed, with low demand from Chinese
refineries which have cut runs and have high inventories, a
trader said.
NIGERIA
* Qua Iboe BFO-QUA: No cargoes for September loading were
on offer, traders said. The final cargo for August loading sold
to HPCL from HPCL.
* Usan: Chevron sold two cargoes. Remaining cargoes were
offered at around dated Brent plus 30 cents.
* Bonny Light: Still under force majeure, Shell confirmed on
Tuesday. No loading programme has been released for this grade
in September, although at least one tanker loaded during August.
ANGOLA
* Cabinda: All cargoes for September loading sold.
ASIAN TENDERS
* IOC issued a tender for September loading. It will close
on Thursday. BPCL and CPC issued tenders which will be awarded
on Friday, a trader said.
DATABASE
For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here
(Reporting by Simon Falush, additional reporting by Jack
Coggins; editing by Jane Baird)