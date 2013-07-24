LONDON, July 24 Sales of West African crude oil were slow on Wednesday, with traders reluctant to bid or offer ahead of a slew of tenders being awarded by Asian refiners later this week. Indian refiners IOC and BPCL and Taiwan's CPC have issued tenders, the results of which are due to be announced by Friday. As many as eight cargoes are likely to be bought altogether, traders said. "It's very slow ahead of the tenders," a trader said. "Very few people are offering as they are trying to see what happens with the results." Less than half of Angola's 52 cargoes for September loading were available for purchase and just five to 10 of the 59 Nigerian cargoes had sold, according to traders. Differentials stayed depressed, with low demand from Chinese refineries which have cut runs and have high inventories, a trader said. NIGERIA * Qua Iboe BFO-QUA: No cargoes for September loading were on offer, traders said. The final cargo for August loading sold to HPCL from HPCL. * Usan: Chevron sold two cargoes. Remaining cargoes were offered at around dated Brent plus 30 cents. * Bonny Light: Still under force majeure, Shell confirmed on Tuesday. No loading programme has been released for this grade in September, although at least one tanker loaded during August. ANGOLA * Cabinda: All cargoes for September loading sold. ASIAN TENDERS * IOC issued a tender for September loading. It will close on Thursday. BPCL and CPC issued tenders which will be awarded on Friday, a trader said. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Simon Falush, additional reporting by Jack Coggins; editing by Jane Baird)