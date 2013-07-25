* Traders export rising exports to U.S. * Equatorial Guinea to export 210,000 bpd for Sept GENEVA, July 25A small revival in U.S. buying helped to set a price floor beneath Nigerian grades which otherwise might have fallen due to a dearth of Chinese buying, traders said on Thursday. Asian demand for West African crude has fallen in recent months as a strong Brent premium made shipments east less attractive. Regional exports to Asia in August fell to the lowest level since December 2011, a Reuters survey showed. But while Brent is strong relative to Brent it has fallen dramatically to just $2 a barrel from a two-year high of $26 a barrel in November, helping west African exports to the United States. CL-LCO1=R Asked why West African differentials were not lower given the weak Asian demand, a trader said: "The potential for the arbitrage to the United States is there so that helps." Spot trade was relatively quiet on Thursday, with traders mostly focused on a series of Asian tenders due to close this week. NIGERIA * Qua Iboe BFO-QUA: Assessed at dated Brent plus $2.50-$2.60 a barrel and little changed from levels earlier this week. A Qua was sold to IOC via tender, although the price levels were unclear. * Bonny Light: Still under force majeure. Traders said they did not expect a September loading programme to emerge. ANGOLA, OTHER COUNTRIES * Dalia: Heard offered at around dated Brent minus 50 cents a barrel. Medium and heavy Angolan grades have cleared relatively quickly for September, traders said. * Around half of the Angolan programme has trades so far, traders said. * Equatorial Guinea: due to export three cargoes of Zafiro, two Assengs and two Ceibas, traders said. This will result in daily exports of around 210,000 barrels in September. * Congo: due to export five cargoes of Djeno in September, traders said. ASIAN TENDERS * IOC issued a tender for September loading. A trader said on Thursday that Vitol had won with a Qua Iboe cargo. The price details were unclear. * BPCL and CPC issued tenders which will be awarded on Friday, a trader said. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Emma Farge, editing by William Hardy)