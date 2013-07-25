* Traders export rising exports to U.S.
* Equatorial Guinea to export 210,000 bpd for Sept
GENEVA, July 25A small revival in U.S. buying
helped to set a price floor beneath Nigerian grades which
otherwise might have fallen due to a dearth of Chinese buying,
traders said on Thursday.
Asian demand for West African crude has fallen in recent
months as a strong Brent premium made shipments east less
attractive. Regional exports to Asia in August fell to the
lowest level since December 2011, a Reuters survey showed.
But while Brent is strong relative to Brent it has fallen
dramatically to just $2 a barrel from a two-year high of $26 a
barrel in November, helping west African exports to the United
States. CL-LCO1=R
Asked why West African differentials were not lower given
the weak Asian demand, a trader said: "The potential for the
arbitrage to the United States is there so that helps."
Spot trade was relatively quiet on Thursday, with traders
mostly focused on a series of Asian tenders due to close this
week.
NIGERIA
* Qua Iboe BFO-QUA: Assessed at dated Brent plus
$2.50-$2.60 a barrel and little changed from levels earlier this
week. A Qua was sold to IOC via tender, although the price
levels were unclear.
* Bonny Light: Still under force majeure. Traders said they
did not expect a September loading programme to emerge.
ANGOLA, OTHER COUNTRIES
* Dalia: Heard offered at around dated Brent minus 50 cents
a barrel. Medium and heavy Angolan grades have cleared
relatively quickly for September, traders said.
* Around half of the Angolan programme has trades so far,
traders said.
* Equatorial Guinea: due to export three cargoes of Zafiro,
two Assengs and two Ceibas, traders said. This will result in
daily exports of around 210,000 barrels in September.
* Congo: due to export five cargoes of Djeno in September,
traders said.
ASIAN TENDERS
* IOC issued a tender for September loading. A trader said
on Thursday that Vitol had won with a Qua Iboe cargo. The price
details were unclear.
* BPCL and CPC issued tenders which will be awarded on
Friday, a trader said.
DATABASE
For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here
(Reporting by Emma Farge, editing by William Hardy)