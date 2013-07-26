LONDON, July 26 The majority of Angolan cargoes for September loading have now sold, traders said on Friday, with differentials steady as tight supply from competing grades offset slack demand ahead of maintenance in Europe and Asia. Around 20 out of 54 cargoes for September loading had cleared, but the majority of these on term contracts or via tender, with spot purchases slower than for early months of the year, traders said. All Cabinda and Girassol cargoes had sold, a trader said. Disruption to production from competing sources of supply such as Libya has helped to put a floor under West African oil which has suffered from slack demand in Europe and Asia. But traders reined in expectations that Sudan's exports would plummet after the country postponed a shutdown of pipelines carrying oil from South Sudan. This is to allow time to investigate claims that both sides support rebels in one another's territories, Ethiopia's Foreign Affairs ministry said. NIGERIA * Qua Iboe BFO-QUA: Last assessed at dated Brent plus $2.50-$2.60 a barrel and little changed from levels earlier this week, though one trader said that holders of the grade were not yet offering. Vitol sold one cargo to IOC via a tender, traders said. * Bonny Light: Still under force majeure. Traders said they did not expect a September loading programme to emerge. * Agbami: Three cargoes out of the seven available cargoes had sold, a trader said. ANGOLA * Girassol: Offered at around dated Brent plus $1. * Dalia: Heard offered at around dated Brent minus 50 cents a barrel. ASIAN TENDERS * IOC issued a tender for September loading. A trader said on Thursday that Vitol had won with a Qua Iboe cargo. The price details were unclear. * CPC bought one cargo of Cabinda, and another of Nemba, traders said. * BPCL bought a cargo of Qua Iboe and one of Yoho from Exxon, a trader said. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Simon Falush)