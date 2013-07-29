LONDON, July 29 Nigerian cargoes for September loading sold relatively quickly, traders said on Monday, with differentials holding firm supported by demand from European refiners despite looming maintenance in the region. Around 25 to 30 of 59 cargoes of Nigerian crude available for September loading were still available around a week after the programmes became available. "There's been a flurry of activity, so it's going pretty well against expectations," a trader said. In recent months Nigerian cargoes have tended to sell slowly with buyers waiting for differentials to fall before moving into the market, but demand has picked up slightly. Low supply from the North Sea due to maintenance and from Libya due to protests at oil terminal exports has helped to support prices. Operations at Libya's two main crude oil export terminals, Es Sider and Ras Lanuf, have halted due to strike action, shipping and trading sources said on Monday. However Oil Minister Abdelbari al-Arusi said on Monday that crude is being exported as normal from Libya's two main crude terminals despite protesters demonstrating at their gates. Also buoying differentials, supply from both Angola and Nigeria stayed relatively low in September, with the latter affected by the stoppage of a key grade. Nigeria's Bonny Light grade has been under a force majeure since April, and there were no cargoes on the export schedule for August. A shell spokesman confirmed on Monday that the force majeure is still in place. NIGERIA * Qua Iboe BFO-QUA: Last assessed at dated Brent plus $2.50-$2.60 a barrel and little. Relatively low activity, with traders saying that a trading house was short of the grade to supply tenders, so sellers were biding their time. * Bonny Light: Still under force majeure. Traders said they did not expect a September loading programme to emerge. * Other grades: Some three out of five Forcados; two out of three Erha and Escravos were sold out along with all Agbami and all but one Bonga cargoes sold, traders said. ANGOLA * Girassol: Offered at around dated Brent plus $1. * Dalia: Heard offered at around dated Brent minus 50 cents a barrel. ASIAN TENDERS * MRPL issued part one of a tender on Monday, with part two due on Tue day and the results expected on Wednesday. * Pertamina issues a tender on Wednesday, with the results on Thursday. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Simon Falush, editing by William Hardy)