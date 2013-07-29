LONDON, July 29 Nigerian cargoes for September
loading sold relatively quickly, traders said on Monday, with
differentials holding firm supported by demand from European
refiners despite looming maintenance in the region.
Around 25 to 30 of 59 cargoes of Nigerian crude available
for September loading were still available around a week after
the programmes became available.
"There's been a flurry of activity, so it's going pretty
well against expectations," a trader said.
In recent months Nigerian cargoes have tended to sell slowly
with buyers waiting for differentials to fall before moving into
the market, but demand has picked up slightly.
Low supply from the North Sea due to maintenance and from
Libya due to protests at oil terminal exports has helped to
support prices.
Operations at Libya's two main crude oil export terminals,
Es Sider and Ras Lanuf, have halted due to strike action,
shipping and trading sources said on Monday.
However Oil Minister Abdelbari al-Arusi said on Monday that
crude is being exported as normal from Libya's two main crude
terminals despite protesters demonstrating at their gates.
Also buoying differentials, supply from both Angola and
Nigeria stayed relatively low in September, with the latter
affected by the stoppage of a key grade.
Nigeria's Bonny Light grade has been under a force majeure
since April, and there were no cargoes on the export schedule
for August. A shell spokesman confirmed on Monday that the force
majeure is still in place.
NIGERIA
* Qua Iboe BFO-QUA: Last assessed at dated Brent plus
$2.50-$2.60 a barrel and little. Relatively low activity, with
traders saying that a trading house was short of the grade to
supply tenders, so sellers were biding their time.
* Bonny Light: Still under force majeure. Traders said they
did not expect a September loading programme to emerge.
* Other grades: Some three out of five Forcados; two out of
three Erha and Escravos were sold out along with all Agbami and
all but one Bonga cargoes sold, traders said.
ANGOLA
* Girassol: Offered at around dated Brent plus $1.
* Dalia: Heard offered at around dated Brent minus 50 cents
a barrel.
ASIAN TENDERS
* MRPL issued part one of a tender on Monday, with part two
due on Tue day and the results expected on Wednesday.
* Pertamina issues a tender on Wednesday, with the results
on Thursday.
(Reporting by Simon Falush, editing by William Hardy)