* Indian buying helps support Qua Iboe * Brent-Dubai spread eases slightly GENEVA, July 30 The Nigerian benchmark Qua Iboe grade firmed on Tuesday to its highest price level since early May, partly due to strong demand from Indian buyers as the Brent premium to Middle East grades eased. The Qua Iboe benchmark was offered at around dated Brent plus around $3 a barrel, traders said. Traders cited strong Indian demand as an important factor behind stronger prices and estimated that at least 10 million barrels from the 54 million barrel September programme had been sold to India. "There are a lot of shorts into India, and that's why it's gone up, with a value nearer to $3," said a West African trader. The premium of Brent to Dubai grades has eased from above $5 a barrel earlier this month to around $4.20 a barrel on Tuesday, increasing the potential for profits on exports to Asia. DUB-EFS-1M Uncertainty of supply from Libya has also helped support Nigerian grades, traders said. NIGERIA * Qua Iboe BFO-QUA: Assessed at between dated Brent plus $2.70-$3.00 a barrel and up around 40 cents since late last week. At least nine of the planned 12 cargoes for September have sold, traders said. * Bonny Light: Still under force majeure. Traders said they did not expect a September loading programme to emerge. * Other grades: traders said that other Nigerian grades have also strengthened but not to the same extend as Qua Iboe. ANGOLA * There was little spot trade on Tuesday. Traders said that sales for remaining September Angolan cargoes such as Hungo, Dalia and Pazflor had been slow this week, with several of each remaining. ASIAN TENDERS * MRPL issued part one of a tender on Monday, with part two due on Tuesday and the results expected on Wednesday. * Pertamina issues a tender on Wednesday, with the results on Thursday. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by Jane Baird)