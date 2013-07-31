* MRPL issues new tender * More than 2/3 Angolan cargoes sold GENEVA, July 31 Strong Indian demand and Libyan supply disruptions lent support to Nigerian grades on Wednesday, while sellers struggled to place some heavier Angolan grades. The benchmark Qua Iboe grade has risen by around 40 cents since late last week, traders said, boosted by a steady stream of Indian tenders. India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL)issued another tender on Wednesday for low sulphur crude for early October loading. Libya's oil minister said exports had slumped by 70 percent as armed security guards shut down several export ports, adding further support to Nigerian light, sweet grades. Traders said that more than two thirds of the 52 cargoes due to load in Angola in September had sold, adding that heavier grades like Dalia remained and that sellers had revised offers lower. NIGERIA * Qua Iboe BFO-QUA: Assessed at between dated Brent plus $2.70-$3.00 a barrel. One or two tankers from the September programme remained, traders said. * Bonny Light: Still under force majeure. Traders said they did not expect a September loading programme to emerge. ANGOLA, GHANA * Dalia: Offered at around dated minus 0.50 cents and assessed at around 20 cents below this level. * Ghana was heard to have sold all of its Jubilee cargoes for September. ASIAN TENDERS * MRPL issued part one of a tender on Monday, with part two due on Tuesday. The results were not known to the market on Wednesday. * MRPL issued a tender for loading in early October on Wednesday, a document showed. The tender will close on Aug. 5 and will remain valid until Aug. 7, it said. * Pertamina issues a tender on Wednesday, with the results on Thursday. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Emma Farge; Additional reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Anthony Barker)