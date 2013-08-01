LONDON, AUG 1 Angolan cargoes sold slowly, traders said on Thursday, with thin demand from China keeping activity thin. "There are refinery run cuts in China and so we're just not buying," a trader who supplies China said. "The growth in the economy is going to drop below 7 percent and the government is no longer going for stimulus programmes like it used to." In contrast, Nigerian cargoes have sold faster than in recent months, with Indian refiners buying fairly aggressively. Differentials have been supported by disruptions to light, sweet Libyan oil, which is similar in quality to Nigerian crude. Low Nigerian supply caused by oil theft, which led Shell to declare a force majeure on Bonny Light in April, also supported the differentials. Shell said on Thursday the force majeure was still in place. No Bonny Light loaded in August, and none has emerged for the September programme. The oil theft in Nigeria hurt profits at Shell whose second quarter results were released on Thursday. Italian oil major Eni also on Thursday cut its annual production target and joined rival Shell in highlighting outages in Nigeria as a drag on second quarter profit. NIGERIA * Qua Iboe BFO-QUA: Assessed at between dated Brent plus$3.00 a barrel. One or two tankers from the September programme remained, traders said. * Bonga: Around 2 cargoes available at dated Brent plus $3.70. * Bonny Light: Still under force majeure. Traders said they did not expect a September loading programme to emerge. ANGOLA, CONGO * Kissanje: Two cargoes were available, and were offered at around dated Brent plus 40 cents. * Congo's Djeno had around 2-3 of five cargoes yet to be sold, a trader said. ASIAN TENDERS * Indian refiner MRPL bought a cargo of Hungo from BP. * Pertamina bought a cargo of Qua Iboe from Unipec. * MRPL issued a tender for loading in early October on Wednesday, a document showed. The tender will close on Aug. 5 and will remain valid until Aug. 7, it said. ` DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Emma Farge; additional reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by James Jukwey)