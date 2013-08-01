LONDON, AUG 1 Angolan cargoes sold slowly,
traders said on Thursday, with thin demand from China keeping
activity thin.
"There are refinery run cuts in China and so we're just not
buying," a trader who supplies China said. "The growth in the
economy is going to drop below 7 percent and the government is
no longer going for stimulus programmes like it used to."
In contrast, Nigerian cargoes have sold faster than in
recent months, with Indian refiners buying fairly aggressively.
Differentials have been supported by disruptions to light,
sweet Libyan oil, which is similar in quality to Nigerian crude.
Low Nigerian supply caused by oil theft, which led Shell to
declare a force majeure on Bonny Light in April, also supported
the differentials. Shell said on Thursday the force majeure was
still in place.
No Bonny Light loaded in August, and none has emerged for
the September programme.
The oil theft in Nigeria hurt profits at Shell whose second
quarter results were released on Thursday.
Italian oil major Eni also on Thursday cut its annual
production target and joined rival Shell in highlighting outages
in Nigeria as a drag on second quarter profit.
NIGERIA
* Qua Iboe BFO-QUA: Assessed at between dated Brent
plus$3.00 a barrel. One or two tankers from the September
programme remained, traders said.
* Bonga: Around 2 cargoes available at dated Brent plus
$3.70.
* Bonny Light: Still under force majeure. Traders said they
did not expect a September loading programme to emerge.
ANGOLA, CONGO
* Kissanje: Two cargoes were available, and were offered at
around dated Brent plus 40 cents.
* Congo's Djeno had around 2-3 of five cargoes yet to be
sold, a trader said.
ASIAN TENDERS
* Indian refiner MRPL bought a cargo of Hungo from BP.
* Pertamina bought a cargo of Qua Iboe from Unipec.
* MRPL issued a tender for loading in early October on
Wednesday, a document showed. The tender will close on Aug. 5
and will remain valid until Aug. 7, it said. `
(Reporting by Emma Farge; additional reporting by Nidhi Verma;
editing by James Jukwey)