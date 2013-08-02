* Angolan crude lingering, demand muted
* Supply outages in North Sea, Libya support Nigerian
* Nigerian Qua Iboe valued at dated Brent plus $3.00
LONDON, Aug 2 Angolan cargoes sold slowly on
Friday due to muted demand from China, traders said, while
Indian demand and Libyan and North Sea supply outages propped up
Nigerian crude.
"India is taking a bit more in tenders for September, while
what's going on in Libya is also helping," said a West African
crude trader of Nigerian crude. "Angolan is struggling a bit."
Around 12 Angolan cargoes for September were thought to
still be unsold, a relatively large number for this stage in the
monthly trading cycle. A drop in differentials could prompt
large buyers currently on the sidelines to step in, though.
In addition to reduced supply of other light, sweet crudes,
Nigerian output is itself under downward pressure due to oil
theft and other supply disruptions, supporting the market.
NIGERIA
* Qua Iboe BFO-QUA: Offered at dated Brent plus $3.40 a
barrel and valued around dated plus $3.00. Unipec sold a cargo
loading on Sept. 25-26 to Indonesia's Petral, a trader said.
At least two other September cargoes are thought still to be
available.
* Indian demand tends to support Qua Iboe in particular,
traders say, since the offshore grade is relatively free from
supply outages and its loading dates are more reliable.
* Bonny Light: Still under force majeure. Traders said they
did not expect a September loading programme to emerge.
ANGOLA
* Kissanje: Two cargoes were available, one of which was
offered at around dated Brent plus 40 cents - too high according
to one potential buyer.
* Hungo: Two cargoes also available, one of which was
offered at dated minus $1.40.
* Other grades still available include Kissanje and Pazflor.
ASIAN TENDERS
* India's MRPL issued a tender for loading in early October
on Wednesday, a document showed. The tender will close on Aug. 5
and will remain valid until Aug. 7, it said. `
