* Angolan crude lingering, demand muted * Supply outages in North Sea, Libya support Nigerian * Nigerian Qua Iboe valued at dated Brent plus $3.00 LONDON, Aug 2 Angolan cargoes sold slowly on Friday due to muted demand from China, traders said, while Indian demand and Libyan and North Sea supply outages propped up Nigerian crude. "India is taking a bit more in tenders for September, while what's going on in Libya is also helping," said a West African crude trader of Nigerian crude. "Angolan is struggling a bit." Around 12 Angolan cargoes for September were thought to still be unsold, a relatively large number for this stage in the monthly trading cycle. A drop in differentials could prompt large buyers currently on the sidelines to step in, though. In addition to reduced supply of other light, sweet crudes, Nigerian output is itself under downward pressure due to oil theft and other supply disruptions, supporting the market. NIGERIA * Qua Iboe BFO-QUA: Offered at dated Brent plus $3.40 a barrel and valued around dated plus $3.00. Unipec sold a cargo loading on Sept. 25-26 to Indonesia's Petral, a trader said. At least two other September cargoes are thought still to be available. * Indian demand tends to support Qua Iboe in particular, traders say, since the offshore grade is relatively free from supply outages and its loading dates are more reliable. * Bonny Light: Still under force majeure. Traders said they did not expect a September loading programme to emerge. ANGOLA * Kissanje: Two cargoes were available, one of which was offered at around dated Brent plus 40 cents - too high according to one potential buyer. * Hungo: Two cargoes also available, one of which was offered at dated minus $1.40. * Other grades still available include Kissanje and Pazflor. ASIAN TENDERS * India's MRPL issued a tender for loading in early October on Wednesday, a document showed. The tender will close on Aug. 5 and will remain valid until Aug. 7, it said. ` DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by David Evans)