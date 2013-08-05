* Tight North Sea, Libya supply boost Nigerian grades * Weak fuel oil in Asia, slack Chinese demand pressure Angola LONDON, Aug 5 West African crude oil grades steadied on Monday, with activity light as traders awaited the outcome of tenders issued by Indian refiners. Both IOC and MRPL are due to issue tenders this week, and traders said they were reluctant to do deals before the results were known. Nigerian grades have sold relatively quickly for October loading, with only around 10-12 cargoes still available around two weeks after it emerged. Differentials on Nigerian grades have benefited from relatively strong demand from Europe, and from tight supply because of disruption to supply of Libyan oil, which is also light and sweet. "Nigerian grades were the most economic grades into north west Europe for about 5-6 weeks so stuff is moving to the region and this is beefing up diffs," a trader said, pointing to maintenance in the North Sea which has driven up differentials. Libya's government is working to end protests at oil facilities that have cut exports, and its oil production has risen to nearly half its normal rate, its top oil official said on Monday. Angolan grades, by contrast, were selling slower than earlier in the year, with buyers in China said to be less willing to take on new oil due to run cuts and full storage tanks. The trader said weakness in fuel oil in Asia was also contributing to relative weakness for demand and differentials for Angolan crude oil. NIGERIA * Qua Iboe BFO-QUA: Offered at dated Brent plus $3.40 a barrel and valued around dated plus $3.00. * Bonny Light: Still under force majeure. Traders said they did not expect a September loading programme to emerge. ANGOLA * Kissanje: Two cargoes were available, one of which was offered at around dated Brent plus 40 cents. * Hungo: Two cargoes also available, one of which was offered at dated minus $1.40. * Other grades still available include Pazflor. ASIAN TENDERS * India's MRPL issued a tender for loading in early October on Wednesday, a document showed. The tender will close on Aug. 5 and will remain valid until Aug. 7, it said. * IOC also issued a tender valid until Aug. 7 for October loading cargoes. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Simon Falush; editing by James Jukwey)