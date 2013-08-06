* Supply outages in North Sea, Libya support Nigerian * Limited Chinese demand pressure Angola LONDON, Aug 6 Nigerian crude oil differentials remained underpinned by Indian demand and supply outages on Tuesday, while lacklustre buying interest weighed on Angolan crudes. Buying tenders from Indian Oil Corp. and MRPL are running this week and could offer Nigerian grades further support, although some traders in Europe said weakening refining margins could limit further upside. Around 10 or fewer Nigerian cargoes are thought to be unsold for September loading. The market has drawn support from supply outages in the North Sea and Libya, as well as from relatively tight Nigerian loadings. Angolan crude is selling more slowly than earlier in the year partly as a result of muted demand from China. It remains to be seen if a further drop in prices will occur and bring buyers from the sidelines. NIGERIA * Qua Iboe BFO-QUA: Vitol bought two cargoes loading Sept. 27-28 and Sept. 29-30 to cover shorts into Indian tenders, a trader said. Offers came from dated Brent plus $3.40 and traders valued the grade at around dated plus $2.90 to plus $3.00. * Traders said that other Nigerian crudes have not been trading as strongly high as Qua, which tends to be favoured by Indian buyers as it is relatively free from supply outages and its loading dates are more reliable. * Bonny Light: Still under force majeure. ANGOLA * Remaining cargoes for September include Kissanje, Hungo and Pazflor, say traders. Statoil was offering a Pazflor cargo at dated minus 80 cents on Tuesday. ASIAN TENDERS * MRPL's tender is to buy first-half October crude and offers are valid until Wednesday, when the result should emerge. * IOC's tender for October-loading cargoes closed on Monday and offers are also valid until Wednesday. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Simon Falush; editing by David Evans)