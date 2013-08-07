* Indian demand supporting Nigerian crude * Around nine Angolan cargoes for September left LONDON, Aug 7 Angolan crude buyers were holding off on Wednesday in the hope of a drop in prices, traders said, while Nigerian crude remained underpinned by Indian demand. Strong demand from India has supported Nigerian crude for September loading, outweighing bearish factors such as weakening refining margins and rising freight costs. Subdued Chinese buying interest has weighed on Angolan. "Angolan looks long. Buyers are waiting for the market to come off," said a trader. Around 10 or fewer Nigerian cargoes are thought to be unsold for September loading. Unusually for this point in the monthly trading cycle, Angolan cargoes for September are still available and as many as nine may be left. NIGERIA * Qua Iboe BFO-QUA. There was talk that Vitol may have bought the Sept. 17-18 cargo to cover another short into an Indian tender, although this was not confirmed. Traders valued the grade at around dated plus $2.90 to plus $3.00, in line with Tuesday. ANGOLA * Around nine cargoes for September are still available, including Pazflor, Kissanje, Dalia and Hungo, a trader said. * Statoil was offering a Pazflor cargo at dated minus 80 cents on Tuesday. ASIAN TENDERS * Indian refiner BPCL bought a cargo of September-loading Nigerian Akpo crude from BP this week, a trader said. * The results of buying tenders for October-loading crude from Indian Oil Corp. and MRPL were slow to emerge on Wednesday. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)