* Indian demand supporting Nigerian crude
* Around nine Angolan cargoes for September left
LONDON, Aug 7 Angolan crude buyers were holding
off on Wednesday in the hope of a drop in prices, traders said,
while Nigerian crude remained underpinned by Indian demand.
Strong demand from India has supported Nigerian crude for
September loading, outweighing bearish factors such as weakening
refining margins and rising freight costs. Subdued Chinese
buying interest has weighed on Angolan.
"Angolan looks long. Buyers are waiting for the market to
come off," said a trader.
Around 10 or fewer Nigerian cargoes are thought to be unsold
for September loading. Unusually for this point in the monthly
trading cycle, Angolan cargoes for September are still available
and as many as nine may be left.
NIGERIA
* Qua Iboe BFO-QUA. There was talk that Vitol may have
bought the Sept. 17-18 cargo to cover another short into an
Indian tender, although this was not confirmed.
Traders valued the grade at around dated plus $2.90 to plus
$3.00, in line with Tuesday.
ANGOLA
* Around nine cargoes for September are still available,
including Pazflor, Kissanje, Dalia and Hungo, a trader said.
* Statoil was offering a Pazflor cargo at dated minus 80
cents on Tuesday.
ASIAN TENDERS
* Indian refiner BPCL bought a cargo of September-loading
Nigerian Akpo crude from BP this week, a trader said.
* The results of buying tenders for October-loading crude
from Indian Oil Corp. and MRPL were slow to emerge on Wednesday.
DATABASE
For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here
(Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)