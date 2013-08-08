GENEVA, Aug 8Offers for the Nigerian benchmark grade slid lower on Thursday as a dearth of buying interest created a supply overhang for September, despite supply problems for rival Libyan grades. Traders said that less than 10 Nigerian cargoes remain unsold for the September programme, with three of them reported to be Qua Iboe cargoes. "It may ease a bit more as some barrels are still available. It seems the buyers are in hiding," said a West African oil trader. Still, traders said that ongoing supply disruptions in Libya would likely limit losses. Libyan production is set to drop further as workers at the country's Arabian Gulf Oil Company plan to reduce output progressively in protest over management changes and the company's structure. Other Nigerian grades were selling more swiftly and two cargoes were placed as part of an Indian buy tender for October loading. Traders said there was still a handful of Angolan cargoes available for September. NIGERIA * Qua Iboe BFO-QUA. Heard offered at dated Brent plus $3 a barrel and assessed at around dated Brent plus $2.80 a barrel, or around 20 cents below levels earlier this week. * Agbami and Escravos were sold into an Indian tender. ANGOLA * Around five cargoes for September are still available, including Pazflor and Hungo, a trader said. ASIAN TENDERS * India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd bought a cargo of Dalia from Glencore at a price around dated Brent plus $2.10 cfr, traders said. * IOC bought three cargoes of West African crude oil as part of its October-loading tender. These were a Kissanje and Agbami cargo from BP and an Escravos cargo from Chevron, traders said. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Emma Farge; Additional reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by David Evans)