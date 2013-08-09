GENEVA, Aug 9 Nigerian differentials were at risk of tumbling further after a three-month high reached in early August due to plentiful supplies of light-sweet crude oil for next month. Traders said on Friday the three Qua Iboe cargoes on offer for the last few sessions remained unsold. This was likely to prompt another downwards revision in offers early next week to below dated Brent plus $3 a barrel, they said. Offers were currently at dated plus $3 a barrel and the grade was assessed at around $2.80, down about 30 cents from a week ago. Nigeria will export four cargoes of Bonny Light crude oil in September, a shipping list showed, boosting monthly exports for the top African producer to around 1.94 million barrels per day. Trade sources said that the force majeures for Shell's Bonny Light and Eni's Brass River were still in place despite the fact that cargoes were loading for both grades. A company may opt to keep a force majeure in place if it can only partially meet its contractual commitments. One factor that has helped set a floor for Nigerian grades this week has been steady demand from Indian refiners which purchased three cargoes via term contracts this week. About three or four Angolan cargoes were still heard to be available for the September programme including one Dalia cargo. Indian refiners also purchased two Angolan cargoes via term contracts this week. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by James Jukwey)