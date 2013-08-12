GENEVA, Aug 12 Global tightness in light, sweet oil markets helped set a floor for the Nigerian market on Monday, freezing a price slide from a three-month high in early August. Only a few Nigerian cargoes remained from the September programme, with fresh loading programmes for October expected later this week. Libya, which produces some oil of similar quality to Nigeria, shut oil terminals again and closed more oilfields due to a wave of protests, bringing the worst disruption to the country since the civil war in 2011. Other sweet grades have also rallied, such as Azeri light which last week traded at a premium well above $4 a barrel, leaving traders with fewer outlets of light, sweet crude. Vitol was seen offering four cargoes of Nigerian crude oil on a delivered basis into Europe in the Platts trading window. The offers were as follows, relative to dated Brent: -- Qua Iboe $5.10 -- Brass River $4.70 -- Saxi $3.20 -- Escravos $5.30 Traders estimated that with freight costs of around $2 a barrel, this meant prices were on par or slightly above last week's levels. The Saxi cargo was heard to have sold, although details were unclear. The relatively wide 40-cent spread between Qua Iboe and the similar Brass River grade reflected ongoing uncertainty about supplies for Brass, which is currently under force majeure. But falling demand from European refiners might cause prices to soften again later this week, traders said. European refiners are set to cut crude processing rates this week by around 500,000 barrels per day as high oil prices bite into their profit margins, traders and industry sources said. No fresh spot trade on Angolan grades was reported on Monday. Only two or three cargoes are thought to be left from the September programme. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by James Jukwey)