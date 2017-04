* No sign of Libya September programme * Vitol offers four Nigeria cargoes GENEVA, Aug 13 The Nigerian market on Tuesday drew further support from supply disruptions in Libya where the National Oil Corporation said it could not allocate September cargoes. Nigeria and Libyan grades are similar in quality and the two OPEC members compete for some of the same customers in Europe, meaning that some would likely turn to west Africa for extra supplies. But traders said that the bullish impact of Libyan supply uncertainty was partially offset by expectations for falling European demand from refiners. Regional refiners are set to cut crude oil processing rates by around 500,000 barrels per day this week amid thin profit margins, industry sources said. Vitol was again seen offering four Nigerian cargoes on Tuesday, at price levels virtually unchanged from Monday. The offer levels were as follows, in premiums to dated Brent on a delivered basis into Europe. -- Qua Iboe $5.10 -- Brass River $4.70 -- Saxi $3.25 -- Escravos $5.30 Traders estimated that with freight costs of around $2 a barrel, this meant prices were on par or slightly above last week's levels. There was no indication that these cargoes had sold on Tuesday. Angola is expected to release its programmes for October loading later this week. Traders said there were between two and three Angolan cargoes unsold for September. These included Kissanje, Dalia and Pazflor grades. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Anthony Barker)