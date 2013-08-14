* Vitol offers two Nigeria cargoes * PTT issues sweet tender for October GENEVA, Aug 14 Nigerian differentials ticked higher on Wednesday after Vitol offered two cargoes at stronger premiums as disruptions to Libyan exports boosted spot demand from Europe. Libya's exports have fallen to around 600,000 barrels per day due to field problems and the closure of the Hamada field, deputy oil minister Omar Shakmak said. The disruptions have driven light, sweet crude grades such as Azeri Light and Forties higher over the last few sessions amid a global shortage. But Nigerian prices have risen only marginally relative to similar grades because most cargoes do not match the prompt date requirements of jilted buyers. "It's a question of prompt versus deferred (cargoes)," a West African trader said, explaining the limited impact of the outages on Nigerian grades. Only two Angolan cargoes were heard left for September loading, traders said. NIGERIA * Vitol was again seen offering Nigerian cargoes for delivery into Europe. The firm had offered four grades on Monday and Tuesday. Offers on Wednesday were as follows, relative to dated Brent on a delivered basis: -- Qua Iboe $5.30 (versus $5.10 on Tuesday) -- Escravos $5.50 (versus $5.30 on Tuesday) * Freight for the cargoes was estimated at $2 a barrel. * Traders said the Brass River cargo that was previously on offer this week had been placed within Vitol's own refining system. ANGOLA * Expected to release new loading programmes for October by Friday. * Traders said there were two remaining cargoes for September - a Kissanje and a Pazflor. ASIAN TENDERS * Thai oil and gas firm PTT issued a tender for sweet crude arriving Oct. 1-5, a tender document showed. PTT was seeking 600,000-1,000,000 barrels with offers valid until Thursday. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Dale Hudson)