GENEVA, Aug 14 Nigerian differentials ticked
higher on Wednesday after Vitol offered two cargoes at stronger
premiums as disruptions to Libyan exports boosted spot demand
from Europe.
Libya's exports have fallen to around 600,000 barrels per
day due to field problems and the closure of the Hamada field,
deputy oil minister Omar Shakmak said.
The disruptions have driven light, sweet crude grades such
as Azeri Light and Forties higher over the last few sessions
amid a global shortage.
But Nigerian prices have risen only marginally relative to
similar grades because most cargoes do not match the prompt date
requirements of jilted buyers.
"It's a question of prompt versus deferred (cargoes)," a
West African trader said, explaining the limited impact of the
outages on Nigerian grades.
Only two Angolan cargoes were heard left for September
loading, traders said.
NIGERIA
* Vitol was again seen offering Nigerian cargoes for
delivery into Europe. The firm had offered four grades on Monday
and Tuesday. Offers on Wednesday were as follows, relative to
dated Brent on a delivered basis:
-- Qua Iboe $5.30 (versus $5.10 on Tuesday)
-- Escravos $5.50 (versus $5.30 on Tuesday)
* Freight for the cargoes was estimated at $2 a barrel.
* Traders said the Brass River cargo that was previously on
offer this week had been placed within Vitol's own refining
system.
ANGOLA
* Expected to release new loading programmes for October by
Friday.
* Traders said there were two remaining cargoes for
September - a Kissanje and a Pazflor.
ASIAN TENDERS
* Thai oil and gas firm PTT issued a tender for sweet crude
arriving Oct. 1-5, a tender document showed. PTT was seeking
600,000-1,000,000 barrels with offers valid until Thursday.
(Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Dale Hudson)