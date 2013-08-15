* Angolan programmes expected on Tuesday
* Nigerian crudes supported by Libyan outages
LONDON, Aug 15 Nigerian crude differentials
remained supported by tight supplies due to outages in Libya on
Thursday, although activity looked scant as most September
cargoes are sold.
Disruption to Libyan exports, as well as a summer
maintenance-related dip in North Sea output, have offered
general support for the Nigerian crude market.
Traders of Angolan crude were awaiting the October loading
schedule, which had not emerged as of 1600 GMT and which state
oil company Sonangol was expected to issue on Friday.
NIGERIA
* Qua Iboe: Vitol was again offering a cargo on a delivered
basis, although a trader said the offer was withdrawn before the
Platts window. Value was pegged around dated plus $3.00, in line
with indications on Wednesday.
* Bonny: Four September-loading cargoes appeared last week
and it was unclear if they would be sold or if they would end up
in companies' own refining systems. Force majeure remains in
place on exports of the grade, operator Shell said.
ANGOLA
* Expected to release October loading programmes on Friday.
* Virtually all September cargoes have been sold.
ASIAN TENDERS
* Thai oil and gas firm PTT has a tender running to buy
sweet crude arriving Oct. 1-5. PTT was seeking 600,000-1,000,000
barrels with offers valid until Thursday. No result has emerged
so far.
DATABASE
For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here
(Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by Keiron Henderson)