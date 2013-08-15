* Angolan programmes expected on Tuesday * Nigerian crudes supported by Libyan outages LONDON, Aug 15 Nigerian crude differentials remained supported by tight supplies due to outages in Libya on Thursday, although activity looked scant as most September cargoes are sold. Disruption to Libyan exports, as well as a summer maintenance-related dip in North Sea output, have offered general support for the Nigerian crude market. Traders of Angolan crude were awaiting the October loading schedule, which had not emerged as of 1600 GMT and which state oil company Sonangol was expected to issue on Friday. NIGERIA * Qua Iboe: Vitol was again offering a cargo on a delivered basis, although a trader said the offer was withdrawn before the Platts window. Value was pegged around dated plus $3.00, in line with indications on Wednesday. * Bonny: Four September-loading cargoes appeared last week and it was unclear if they would be sold or if they would end up in companies' own refining systems. Force majeure remains in place on exports of the grade, operator Shell said. ANGOLA * Expected to release October loading programmes on Friday. * Virtually all September cargoes have been sold. ASIAN TENDERS * Thai oil and gas firm PTT has a tender running to buy sweet crude arriving Oct. 1-5. PTT was seeking 600,000-1,000,000 barrels with offers valid until Thursday. No result has emerged so far. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by Keiron Henderson)