* October Angolan exports to rise 30,000 bpd * Nigerian crudes supported by Libyan outages LONDON, Aug 16 Angola plans to export 1.70 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude in October, according to a loading schedule seen on Friday, up 30,000 bpd from September. Trade, muted on Friday, is expected to pick up next week once sellers start to market their cargoes and indications emerge as to the strength of Chinese demand. Most traders saw Chinese demand for September-loading oil as relatively subdued. Nigerian programmes for October will not emerge for a few more days. Most September cargoes are sold and differentials have been supported by outages in Libya as well as a summer maintenance-related slowdown in North Sea output. "It might be another slow month for the heavy crude but the light could get some pull from Libya," was one West African trader's view of how October dealing may shape up. ANGOLA * Angola will export 52.8 million barrels on 55 tankers - three more than were scheduled to load in September. Because October is a longer month, the daily rate is only slightly higher. * Pazflor is the largest crude stream in October, loading eight cargoes. * Cabinda, Nemba and Dalia are each planned to load six cargoes. NIGERIA * Qua Iboe: Value was pegged around dated Brent plus $3.00 by one trader, in line with views on Thursday. * Bonny: Four September-loading cargoes appeared last week. Traders said there have been few, if any, offers, suggesting the barrels will end up in companies' own refining systems. Force majeure remains in place on Bonny exports, operator Shell said on Thursday. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by Keiron Henderson)