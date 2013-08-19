* Qua Iboe assessed near dtd +$3/bbl * Vietnamese firm issues sweet tender GENEVA, Aug 19 Tight global supplies of sweet oil lent support to Nigerian prices on Monday while Angolan differentials were unchanged as traders assessed October shipping lists. The Nigerian benchmark price for Qua Iboe crude was assessed around dated Brent plus $3 a barrel as outages in Libya and summer maintenance in the North Sea lent support. Sweet output from other regions such as Azeri Light was also limited, with loadings lower than normal for September. "It's very slow right now, but Libya will support," said one West African trader. Nigeria's September programme is sold out barring one or two exceptions and traders are waiting for new shipping lists later in the week. Angolan export programmes, released last week, show that exports will rise slightly in October to 1.70 million barrels per day after maintenance on one field. But offers from state oil firm Sonangol have yet to emerge. ASIAN TENDERS * Traders said that Vietnam's PVOil had issued a new tender for a 600,000 barrel November cargo. Unusually, this listed a number of sweet Nigerian crudes as acceptable grades. * Thailand's PTT was heard to have taken Asian crude for its latest sweet tender. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Emma Farge)