MUMBAI Feb 16 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures edged lower in afternoon trade on Thursday, tracking weak overseas markets, with rising rapeseed arrivals in the local spot markets further dampening sentiment.

* The losses were capped by thin soybean arrivals and a drop in the country's vegetable oil imports in January, dealers said.

* At 0958 GMT, U.S. soybean was down 0.67 percent at $12.52-1/2 per bushel, while Malaysian palm oil futures were 0.34 percent lower at 3,191 ringgit per tonne.

* The March soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 0.65 percent at 693.1 rupees per 10 kg.

* "Today, the market is down due to the weakness in the global markets. But, the short-term trend is bullish, said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management, who expects local rapeseed output to be lower than that of the preceding year. "It will push the markets higher."

* The most-active March soybean contract fell 0.43 percent to 2,557 rupees per 100 kg, while April rapeseed edged down 0.32 percent to 3,380 rupees.

* In the Indore spot market, soyoil eased 0.2 rupee to 698.05 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean edged down 4 rupees to 2,530 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 15 rupees to 3,326 per 100 kg.

* India imported 659,979 tonnes of vegetable oils in January, down 8.5 percent from a year earlier, data released by a leading trade body showed on Tuesday, lower than the average forecast in a Reuters survey. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; editing by Malini Menon)