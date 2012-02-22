MUMBAI Feb 22 Indian rapeseed futures eased on Wednesday afternoon on profit-taking after surging to contract highs in the previous session, while soyoil edged higher tracking an uptick in Malaysian palm oil prices, analysts said.

* At 0756 GMT, U.S. soybean was down 0.08 percent at $12.70 per bushel, while Malaysian palm oil futures climbed 0.55 percent to 3,286 ringgit per tonne.

* "Profit-booking pulled down rapeseed. Arrivals have also improved in Rajasthan," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president, research, at Angel Commodities.

* The most-active rapeseed for April delivery on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.36 percent at 3,580 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract high of 3,624 rupees on Tuesday.

* Soybean for March delivery eased 0.17 percent to 2,626 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil for March rose 0.23 percent to 716.8 rupees per 10 kg.

* "Concerns over soybean production in Brazil and Argentina will keep international market firm. Demand from China is also likely to remain strong for soybean this year," Khan said.

* Argentina's soybean output is estimated at 43.5 million tonnes, lower than many private forecasts. Brazil is expected to produce 69.23 million tonnes, down from 71.75 million tonnes estimated in January.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose 0.25 rupee to 714.55 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean edged up 2 rupees to 2,590 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 15 rupees to 3,490 per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Harish Nambiar)