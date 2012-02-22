Motor racing-We are not lost, says Honda F1 head
MONTREAL, June 10 Honda has responded to criticism from Formula One partners McLaren by saying it was going in the right direction despite the team having failed to score a point so far this season.
MUMBAI Feb 22 Indian rapeseed futures eased on Wednesday afternoon on profit-taking after surging to contract highs in the previous session, while soyoil edged higher tracking an uptick in Malaysian palm oil prices, analysts said.
* At 0756 GMT, U.S. soybean was down 0.08 percent at $12.70 per bushel, while Malaysian palm oil futures climbed 0.55 percent to 3,286 ringgit per tonne.
* "Profit-booking pulled down rapeseed. Arrivals have also improved in Rajasthan," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president, research, at Angel Commodities.
* The most-active rapeseed for April delivery on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.36 percent at 3,580 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract high of 3,624 rupees on Tuesday.
* Soybean for March delivery eased 0.17 percent to 2,626 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil for March rose 0.23 percent to 716.8 rupees per 10 kg.
* "Concerns over soybean production in Brazil and Argentina will keep international market firm. Demand from China is also likely to remain strong for soybean this year," Khan said.
* Argentina's soybean output is estimated at 43.5 million tonnes, lower than many private forecasts. Brazil is expected to produce 69.23 million tonnes, down from 71.75 million tonnes estimated in January.
* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose 0.25 rupee to 714.55 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean edged up 2 rupees to 2,590 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 15 rupees to 3,490 per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Harish Nambiar)
MONTREAL, June 10 Honda has responded to criticism from Formula One partners McLaren by saying it was going in the right direction despite the team having failed to score a point so far this season.
TOKYO Japan Post Holdings plans to slow the pace of future acquisitions, shifting away from its earlier aggressive investment strategy as it smarts from losses over its purchase of Australian logistics company Toll Holdings, the Nikkei business daily reported on Saturday.