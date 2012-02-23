MUMBAI Feb 23 Indian oilseeds and soyoil
futures are likely to open steady on Thursday as improving
demand in the physical market is seen outweighing rising
rapeseed arrivals and a drop in overseas prices, analysts said.
* The U.S. soybean futures were down 0.35 percent at
$12.67-3/4 per bushel, while Malaysian palm oil futures
were 0.09 percent lower at 3,247 ringgit per tonne by 0333 GMT.
* The most-active rapeseed for April delivery on
India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed down
1.26 percent at 3,548 rupees per 100 kg on Wednesday, after
hitting a contract high of 3,624 rupees on Tuesday.
* Soybean for March delivery fell 1.44 percent to
2,592.5 rupees per 100 kg on Wednesay, while soyoil for March
dropped 0.3 percent to 713.05 rupees per 10 kg.
* India imported 659,979 tonnes of vegetable oils in
January, down 8.5 percent from a year earlier, data released by
a leading trade body showed on Feb.14, lower than the average
forecast in a Reuters survey.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Harish Nambiar)