MUMBAI Feb 23 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures are likely to open steady on Thursday as improving demand in the physical market is seen outweighing rising rapeseed arrivals and a drop in overseas prices, analysts said.

* The U.S. soybean futures were down 0.35 percent at $12.67-3/4 per bushel, while Malaysian palm oil futures were 0.09 percent lower at 3,247 ringgit per tonne by 0333 GMT.

* The most-active rapeseed for April delivery on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed down 1.26 percent at 3,548 rupees per 100 kg on Wednesday, after hitting a contract high of 3,624 rupees on Tuesday.

* Soybean for March delivery fell 1.44 percent to 2,592.5 rupees per 100 kg on Wednesay, while soyoil for March dropped 0.3 percent to 713.05 rupees per 10 kg.

* India imported 659,979 tonnes of vegetable oils in January, down 8.5 percent from a year earlier, data released by a leading trade body showed on Feb.14, lower than the average forecast in a Reuters survey. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Harish Nambiar)