MUMBAI Feb 23 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures edged higher on Thursday afternoon on strong demand in the physical market, an estimated drop in rapeseed production, with a rise in Malaysian palm oil prices bolstering appetite further, analysts said.

* Soyoil and palm oil prices usually move in tandem as both are used as cooking oil. India imports edible oils mainly in the form of palm oil from Malaysia and Indonesia.

* "Demand is very good for beans. Traders are accumulating rapeseed beans expecting lower supplies of edible oils. Active buying has been nullifying impact of rising rapeseed arrivals," said Vimla Reddy, an analyst with Karvy Comtrade.

* The most-active rapeseed for April delivery on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.34 percent at 3,560 rupees per 100 kg by 0835 GMT.

* Soybean for March delivery rose 0.12 percent to 2,595.5 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil for March rose 0.32 percent to 715.3 rupees per 10 kg.

* U.S. soybean was down 0.06 percent at $12.71-1/2 per bushel, while Malaysian palm oil futures climbed up 0.22 percent to 3,257 ringgit per tonne.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil eased 0.85 rupees to 713.5 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean fell 18 rupees to 2,569 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed dropped 33 rupees to 3,468 per 100 kg.

* The country's rapeseed output in the 2011/12 crop year that ends in June is likely to drop to 7.5 million tonnes, compared to 8.2 million tonnes a year ago, the farm ministry estimates. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)