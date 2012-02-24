MUMBAI Feb 24 Indian rapeseed futures extended gains on Friday afternoon to hit a new contract high on an estimated drop in production amid good demand in the physical market, analysts said.

* Soybean and soyoil futures edged higher tracking gains in rapeseed, they said.

* "Traders are expecting a sharp drop in rapeseed production. They are now anticipating production to fall below 6 million tonnes. That is giving a boost to rapeseed prices," Prasoon Mathur, an analyst with Religare Commodities, said.

* The farm ministry has estimated the country's rapeseed output in the 2011/12 crop year that ends in June at 7.5 million tonnes, compared to 8.2 million tonnes a year ago.

* At 0821 GMT, the most-active rapeseed for April delivery on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.88 percent at 3,682 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract high of 3,705 rupees earlier in the day.

* Soybean for March delivery edged up 0.65 percent to 2,640.5 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil for March rose 0.1 percent to 724.25 rupees per 10 kg.

* U.S. soybean was down 0.1 percent at $12.75-1/2 per bushel, while Malaysian palm oil futures rose 0.09 percent to 3,275 ringgit per tonne.

* Soyoil and palm oil prices usually move in tandem as both are used as cooking oil. India imports edible oils mainly in the form of palm oil from Malaysia and Indonesia.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil jumped 7.9 rupees to 721.2 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean rose 19 rupees to 2,594 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed jumped 119 rupees to 3,585 per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)