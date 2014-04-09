NEW YORK, April 9 U.S. orange juice prices hit
two-year highs on Wednesday after a government crop report
trimmed last month's forecasts for production and yield from
Florida.
The active front-month contract for frozen concentrated
orange juice on ICE Futures U.S., May, settled up 3
percent, or 4.8 cents, at $1.6030 a lb. During the session, the
contract shot up $1.6180, its highest since April 2012.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture cut its latest estimates
for Florida's orange output and yield in a report issued after
one of the most brutal winters in decades.
Florida's orange output for 2013/14 had been reduced to 110
million boxes from a previous forecast of 114 boxes in March,
the USDA said.
"The Florida all orange forecast, at 110 million boxes (4.95
million tons), is down 4 percent from the previous forecast and
down 18 percent from last season's final utilization," it said.
Yields for frozen concentrated orange juice were revised to
an estimated 1.6 gallons a box, from last month's forecast of
1.61 gallons.
The yields were "down 1 percent from the March forecast but
up 1 percent from last season's final yield of 1.59 gallons per
box," it added.
(Reporting by Barani Krishnan; Editing by Eric Walsh)