By Angela Moon and Doris Frankel
| NEW YORK, April 19
NEW YORK, April 19 Options trading volume on
Friday was unusually light as much of Boston, a major U.S.
financial center, was under lockdown as police hunted for a
suspect in Monday's Boston Marathon bombings.
As of 10:30 a.m. (1430 GMT), about 5 million contracts
traded in the options market. Some market participants said this
was low for the morning session, given Friday is monthly options
expiration, which tends to be a heavily traded session.
"I would say the volume now is about half of what it should
be on an expiration day, especially during morning trade and
after the slew of earnings we had this week," said Ryan Detrick,
technical analyst at Schaeffer's Investment Research in
Cincinnati, Ohio.
With major mutual funds in Boston including Fidelity
Investments, Pioneer Investments and Eaton Vance Corp,
order flow was expected to be lighter-than-usual, although a
number of Boston-area sources interviewed said many people could
work out of their homes. Those who started work early in the
morning were already in their offices.
In the Boston manhunt, police killed one suspect in a
shootout Thursday night and were searching for a second man
Friday. The streets in the city's financial center were deserted
after authorities urged people to stay home.
About 19.8 million contracts traded daily on average during
the past three expiration dates this year, according to data by
OCC, an options clearinghouse.
"On expiration day, as you would expect, there was heavy
volume in stocks, futures and options in the first few minutes
of the trading session. But as many traders are distracted by
the events in Boston, the depth of markets seems to be slightly
less than normal leading to quicker moves in many of these
products," said TD Ameritrade chief strategist JJ Kinahan in
Chicago.
Still, volume could pick up. According to options analytics
firm Trade Alert, the options market is projected to trade 20.4
million contacts on Friday, which is more than the average of
the past three expirations this year.
Jared Woodard, a principal of research and advisory firm
Condor Options at Forest, Virginia, said option volume in the
SPDR S&P 500 Trust, the most actively traded
exchange-traded fund, averages around 2.5 million contracts per
day and as of 11:17 a.m., the volume was about 1.5 million
contracts.
"So that reflects plenty of activity on options expiration,"
he said.
Options expiration occurs monthly when the life of an
options contract ends.
Ed Boyle, senior vice president of strategy at the BOX
Options Exchange, said the exchange, based in Boston and
accounting for about 2.1 percent of volume in single-equity and
index options, said the exchange was open. "The Boston activity
has not affected trading at BOX in any way," he said in an
email.
Investors who reached their Boston offices prior to the
police lockdown could continue to trade, even if they couldn't
leave their buildings.
"We're in the John Hancock building, the tallest in Boston,
and we're on complete lockdown. Of course, you can work remotely
and our securities business is processed in another building, so
that's not holding us up," said David Porter, managing partner
at Baystate Financial Services in Boston.
"There's nothing we're unable to do because of this, except
go outside."