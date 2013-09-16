(Adds comment, details)
NEW YORK, Sept 16 Options trading was halted
sporadically across all U.S. markets on Monday due to an
unexplained issue with the system that distributes price quotes,
the latest technology failure to spotlight disruptions in U.S.
securities trading.
The mishap occurred in the Options Price Reporting
Authority, a computer system that disseminates orders containing
price quotes and information about last trades that are executed
on the exchanges and distributed to brokers and data vendors.
A spokesman for exchange operator NYSE Euronext said
the problem with OPRA, which is managed by a NYSE unit known as
SIAC, involved quote processing, an issue that ground trading in
Nasdaq stocks to a halt for three hours in August.
"It was related to some weekend systems work that resulted
in quote processing issues," said NYSE spokesman Richard
Adamonis.
All trading in options was halted at 1:40 p.m. EDT (1740
GMT), the issue was resolved in 10 minutes and trading started
to resume at 2 p.m., Adamonis said.
Trading finally got back to normal by 2:30 p.m. The sporadic
halt, coming after a minor issue on Friday, raised questions
about the reliability of U.S. security markets.
"We have a very complex market structure in the options
market. With 12 exchanges, technology issues are inevitable,
particularly when you have interconnected marketplaces," said
Andy Nybo, head of derivatives at consultancy TABB Group in New
York.
"As trading volumes continue to rise and the level of market
data continues to see exponential increases, the industry will
be challenged to manage the data loads," Nybo said.
Quote traffic in options has exploded in recent years. The
ratio of quotes to execution of a trade rose to 6,493 in July
from 4,057 in January, according to the Financial Information
Forum, which analyses data from U.S. stock and options markets.
The outage comes after U.S. exchanges officials last week
pledged to ramp up efforts to safeguard systems and prevent
technology failures after a meeting with Mary Jo White, chair of
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
The SEC meeting was in response to a software bug that
caused a three-hour outage in all Nasdaq-listed stocks on Aug.
22 after a securities information processor (SIP) malfunctioned.
On Friday, trading on two of CBOE's securities exchanges was
halted for more than half an hour due to unidentified technical
problems with OPRA.
"This looks like a mess because nothing is clean. You had
some options exchanges going dark at different times during this
event," said Eric Hunsader, chief executive of Nanex, a supplier
of the OPRA data feed to its subscribers, about Monday's outage.
"We have 12 different options exchanges and each one has to
be connected to the others and it seems if one sneezes, they all
catch a cold," Hunsader said.
