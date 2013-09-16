By Chuck Mikolajczak
| NEW YORK, Sept 16
NEW YORK, Sept 16 The Nasdaq OMX Group Inc
announced plans to resume options trading on several
exchanges after system issues at the centralized Options Price
Reporting Authority forced a trading halt.
Nasdaq said it planned to resume trading in PHLX options at
1410 ET (1810 GMT) with trading on the Nasdaq Options MKT and BX
Options scheduled to resume at 1415 ET (1815 GMT).
In addition, the Nasdaq OMX BX Options and Nasdaq PHLX had
declared "self-help" against the International Securities
Exchange (ISE) and ISE Gemini options exchanges.
Self-help means an exchange is dealing with internal
problems processing trades and needs to send trades through
other venues.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak)