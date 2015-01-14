NEW YORK Jan 14 Surging U.S. stock-market
volatility ahead of the earnings season is leading traders to
lock in some gains in some big-cap companies that recently hit
all-time highs, strategists said on Wednesday.
Investors have grown worried about weak global growth and
falling commodities prices, and drops in the S&P 500 stock index
reflect that concern. The CBOE Volatility Index, or VIX,
has jumped above 22, a sign of elevated anxiety.
As a result, some investors are selling "out-of-the-money"
call options in big names that have recently hit all-time highs
as a way of collecting some income as the market hits a rough
path. The seller of a call option charges a premium to give the
buyer the right to buy a stock at a certain price by a specific
date.
A covered call strategy is typically employed by traders
with a neutral to moderately bullish outlook. The move caps an
investor's upside in a stock, but can be an effective income
generator due to the ongoing premium from the buyer of the
options, who is betting on a bigger gain in the shares.
Share prices often see outsized moves during earnings
season. That has led investors to invest in covered-call
strategies in names like Wal-Mart Stores and Pfizer Inc
, which hit all-time highs earlier this week.
On Tuesday, the volume of activity in out-of-the-money call
options was greater than usual, suggesting institutional
investors were using the strategy.
One notable trade on Tuesday involved the sale of 90,000
Pfizer calls expiring in April at the $35 strike price, sending
call volume on the drugmaker's options to five times normal.
Prior to that, open interest in that strike price was only about
8,000 contracts, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Since each call contract represents 100 shares, the notional
size of the trade is 9 million shares, or 1.3 times the 25-day
average daily trading volume on Pfizer shares.
"The size of the trades and the fact that there was no
significant open interest in the traded strikes makes it stand
out," said Jim Smith, options strategist at OTR Global.
If the stock should surpass $35 by mid-April, the buyer
could exercise, or purchase, the shares. The seller would forego
any outsized gains in stock price but the premium would provide
a cushion against near-term losses.
Similar activity was evident in options in Johnson & Johnson
, Darden Restaurants Inc, Target Corp,
Yahoo Inc, and Microsoft Corp, on Tuesday.
J&J call-options volume was driven by the sale of 66,000
calls expiring in April at the $110 strike price.
Since a number of these companies pay dividends, the
strategy allows the investor selling calls to get income from
both dividends and selling calls, said Fred Ruffy, options
strategist at WhatsTrading.com.
With volatile markets, writing covered calls is an
attractive strategy especially for traders that are near closing
their long stock positions.
The choice of strike prices, all about 5 to 14 percent out
of the money, means the shares could rise by that much before
the trader would be obliged to sell.
"If the shares get called away they likely don't mind
selling at these highs," said Smith.
(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by David Gregorio)