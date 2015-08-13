NEW YORK Aug 13 A Fed "lift-off" later this
year is a worry for the rate-sensitive utilities but the
sector's underperformance this year and continued uncertainty
about likely timing of the hike has led to a dramatic drop in
hedging activity in the sector.
The S&P 500 index of utilities, used as a bond
proxy by investors in a low-rate environment, fell about 14
percent over the five months ending June. The sector has logged
a 5 percent decline for the year, compared with a gain of about
1 percent for the S&P 500.
Utilities, with high dividend yields which help attract
investors, are one of the more rate-sensitive sectors and an
increase by the central bank would hurt their appeal to
investors.
"Utilities valuations have come down from earlier this year
and from where they were trading for much of the 2011-to-2013
time frame, but the rate hike does not look completely
priced-in," said Jill Carey Hall, equity strategist at Bank of
America Merrill Lynch, who is underweight the sector.
The sharp drop in defensive bets, at a time when the Fed is
widely expected to start raising rates soon, may leave investors
exposed in case the sector suddenly takes a turn for the worse.
Trading in the options on the Utilities Select Sector SPDR
exchange traded fund, however, shows a dramatic drop in
hedging activity since the end of June.
Open contracts are nearly equally spread between bullish
calls and bearish puts.
This represents about the lowest level of open positions in
puts relative to calls this year, down significantly from
January when there were six puts open for each open call.
"The reason people are not hedging any more is based on the
market's assessment of when the Fed is going to raise rates,"
said George Hashbarger, portfolio manager at BPV Wealth
Preservation Fund, in Knoxville, Tennessee.
"As the estimate for the timing of the raise gets pushed
out, people feel less of a need to hedge." he said. "I think
there's a little bit of complacency."
Expectations for a rate hike have been pushed from June to
September or later.
Much of the hedging activity was timed to capture the Fed's
policy statement in June and has expired since.
"The Fed's forward guidance at its June meeting signaled a
slower pace of future rate hikes, and hence less likelihood for
sudden downside in the ETF. This may also explain the drop in
hedging activity," said Pravit Chintawongvanich, derivatives
strategist at Macro Risk Advisors in New York.
(Editing by Matthew Lewis)