(Adds trading resumes, details)
NEW YORK Oct 17 A slowdown in stock quote
updates to the trading platform of OTC Markets on Friday led
brokerage watchdog the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority
to halt trading for almost two hours.
OTC Markets is a marketplace for about 10,000 securities,
some of them foreign, that are not listed on the New York Stock
Exchange or Nasdaq.
Soon after trading began at 9:30 a.m. OTC Markets began
experiencing a slowdown in stock quotations broker-dealers were
sending to its platform, said Cromwell Coulson, president and
chief executive of OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets earlier in a statement had said the delays were
"significant."
"It was a software issue," said Coulson. "You have to have a
durable system and this one wasn't."
OTC Markets installed new software in September that had
worked well until Friday, he said. OTC Markets received 30
million quotes on Thursday without a hitch, he said.
OTC was forced to fall back to a version it had used before
the new software update.
The firm was still investigating the incident, he said.
FINRA and the Securities and Exchange Commission were "very
involved," Coulson added.
FINRA halted trading at 11:05:06 a.m. EDT (1505 GMT).
Trading resumed at 1 p.m., after quotations were allowed to be
sent to the OTC Link ATS platform at 12:45 p.m.
Trading on about 10,000 OTC securities was halted for more
than three hours last November due in part to a lack of back-up
network connections at the exchange.
(Reporting by Herbert Lash and Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by
Chizu Nomiyama, Bernadette Baum and Nick Zieminski)