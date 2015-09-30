* Dollar, U.S. Treasuries shine
* Do investors play safe or gamble in Q4?
* Fed in focus
By Jamie McGeever and Jennifer Ablan
LONDON/NEW YORK, Sept 30 Global investors limp
into the fourth quarter of a volatile 2015 nursing the worst
financial market returns since the credit bust and banking
collapse of 2008 and with few hopes of making up ground before
the end of the year.
Of 21 major financial benchmarks tracked by Reuters, only
two are up so far this year as slowing growth - most worryingly
in China - an emerging market crisis and prolonged uncertainty
on when U.S. interest rates might rise have slammed markets
around the world.
The exceptions - the U.S. dollar and 10-year U.S. Treasury
bonds - have historically been seen as cash-like havens and have
posted returns of 6.2 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively.
In the three months to September, they rose 0.4 percent and
3.0 percent, respectively, with U.S.-based government-Treasury
funds drawing seven straight weeks of inflows totaling $10
billion, according to Lipper data ended Sept. 23.
Only German and Italian government bonds joined the dollar
and Treasuries in positive territory during the quarter.
That leaves investors in a quandary: do they throw caution
to the wind in the fourth quarter and attempt to claw back their
losses? Or do they hunker down and ensure that the damage done
in the previous three doesn't get any worse?
Certainly, the investment backdrop got dramatically more
challenging in the third quarter. The volatility in those three
months accounts for most of the year-to-date damage investors
have suffered, and in some cases all.
The biggest year-to-date declines have been in copper (-21
percent), emerging market equities (-18 percent) and Brent crude
oil (-16 percent), the data show.
Billionaire U.S. activist investor Carl Icahn is convinced
that a serious downturn is looming.
"I am more hedged than I have ever been," Icahn told Reuters
in an interview this week.
Equities had a lousy quarter, and not just in the emerging
world. The S&P 500 had its worst three-month performance
in four years and Japan's Nikkei had its worst since the three
months after Lehman Brothers collapsed in late 2008.
DOLLAR'S CROWN SLIPPING?
Investors in other markets suffered much bigger losses in
the three months to Sept. 30. Chinese A shares listed in
Shanghai plunged nearly 30 percent and Brent crude oil shed a
quarter of its value.
Analysts have been falling over themselves in recent weeks
to issue the most bearish outlook on commodities and emerging
markets. Among the most notable was Goldman Sachs's note earlier
this month that oil could fall as low as $20 a barrel.
Such dramatic price swings often herald an imminent
reversal. JP Morgan Asset Management's strategists aren't alone
in retaining a positive outlook for the fourth quarter, arguing
that investors have simply gotten too bearish.
"Given that we consider U.S. recession risk to be low, the
returns offered by higher-quality high yield credit are now
attractive relative to equity," they wrote in a recent client
note.
"We keep our optimism on the U.S. economic outlook and as
such remain overweight developed market equities versus emerging
markets, and overweight the U.S. dollar versus emerging market
currencies," they added.
The dollar was the best-performing asset of all in the third
quarter, rising 6 percent against a basket of major counterparts
on expectations the Fed will soon lift U.S. rates and as
investors sought a safe port in the emerging market storm.
That is the tide the dollar doubter HSBC is swimming
against, almost alone. This week, it issued even more bullish
euro forecasts, calling for $1.14 at the end of this year from
$1.05 previously, and $1.20 at the end of next from $1.10.
But anti-consensus calls that bold are few and far between,
especially with Fed Chair Janet Yellen's finger hovering over
the rate hike trigger.
New York Fed President William Dudley said on Monday that
rates will "probably" rise this year, perhaps as soon as October
if the economy continues to improve. But "lift off" expectations
have been consistently dashed for well over a year now.
"There is not enough global growth to go around and the Fed
realizes it," Jeffrey Gundlach, who oversees DoubleLine Capital,
told Reuters.
"If we are talking about global GDP and you gave me an over
and under number, I will always take the under number," Gundlach
said. The deteriorating global outlook will force the Fed to
wait until next year, he said.
In its latest Global Financial Stability report published on
Tuesday, the IMF warned that emerging market firms, which have
amassed a record $18 trillion of debt, need careful monitoring
as the era of record low interest rates nears its end.
