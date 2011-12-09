Dec 9 The Karachi Cotton Association on Friday fixed the
official spot rate
or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 5,680 rupees per maund (40 kg).
The Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" (inches)
and micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 NCL (no control limits) which represents
fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties.
Following are the grade and staple margins for the period Dec 1 to 15:
GRADE STAPLE LENGTH
31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8"
Super n/a +107 +214 +322 +429 +536
1 -107 0 +107 +214 +322 +429
2 -214 -107 0 +107 +214 +322
3 -322 -214 -107 BASE +107 +214
4 -429 -322 -214 -107 0 +107
5 -536 -429 -322 -214 -107 0
