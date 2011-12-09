Dec 9 The Karachi Cotton Association on Friday fixed the official spot rate or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 5,680 rupees per maund (40 kg). The Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" (inches) and micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 NCL (no control limits) which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. Following are the grade and staple margins for the period Dec 1 to 15: GRADE STAPLE LENGTH 31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super n/a +107 +214 +322 +429 +536 1 -107 0 +107 +214 +322 +429 2 -214 -107 0 +107 +214 +322 3 -322 -214 -107 BASE +107 +214 4 -429 -322 -214 -107 0 +107 5 -536 -429 -322 -214 -107 0 (Compiled by Karachi Newsroom)