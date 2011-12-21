KARACHI Dec 21 The Karachi Cotton Association on Wednesday fixed the official spot rate or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 5,251 rupees per maund (40 kg). The Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" (inches) and micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 NCL (no control limits) which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. Following are the grade and staple margins for the period Dec 15 to 31: GRADE STAPLE LENGTH 31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super n/a +107 +214 +322 +429 +536 1 -107 0 +107 +214 +322 +429 2 -214 -107 0 +107 +214 +322 3 -322 -214 -107 BASE +107 +214 4 -429 -322 -214 -107 0 +107 5 -536 -429 -322 -214 -107 0 (Compiled by Karachi Newsroom)