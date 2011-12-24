KARACHI, Dec 24 The Karachi Cotton Association on Saturday fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 5,466 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" (inches) and micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. Following are the grade and staple margins for the period Dec. 15 to Dec. 31: GRADE STAPLE LENGTH 31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super n/a +107 +214 +322 +429 +536 1 -107 0 +107 +214 +322 +429 2 -214 -107 0 +107 +214 +322 3 -322 -214 -107 BASE +107 +214 4 -429 -322 -214 -107 0 +107 5 -536 -429 -322 -214 -107 0 (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)