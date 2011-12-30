KARACHI, Dec 30 The Karachi Cotton Association on Friday
fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 5,787 rupees
per maund (40 kg).
The Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" (inches) and micronaire
value between 3.8 to 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which represents fine to
coarse classes of cotton varieties.
Following are the grade and staple margins for the period Dec 15 to 31:
GRADE STAPLE LENGTH
31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8"
Super n/a +107 +214 +322 +429 +536
1 -107 0 +107 +214 +322 +429
2 -214 -107 0 +107 +214 +322
3 -322 -214 -107 BASE +107 +214
4 -429 -322 -214 -107 0 +107
5 -536 -429 -322 -214 -107 0
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)