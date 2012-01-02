MEDIA-Reliance Communications said to approach Citic about GCX sale - Bloomberg
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
KARACHI, Jan 2 The Karachi Cotton Association on Monday fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 5,787 rupees per maund (40 kg). The Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" (inches) and micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market the key crop varieties traded in the range of 4,500 to 5,500 rupees per maund. Following are the grade and staple margins for the period Jan 1 to 15: GRADE STAPLE LENGTH 31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super n/a +107 +214 +429 +536 +643 1 -107 0 +107 +322 +429 +536 2 n/a -214 0 +214 +322 +429 3 -429 -322 -214 BASE +214 +322 4 -1018 -911 -804 -589 -375 n/a n/a -1179 -1072 -965 -750 n/a n/a (Compiled by Karachi Newsroom)
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
* Says in view of market activity in company's stock on June 12, New York Stock Exchange has contacted Wipro in accordance with its usual practice