KARACHI, March 22 The Karachi Cotton Association on Thursday fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 5,680 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" (inches)and micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 NCL (no control limits) which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton. In the kerb market the key crop varieties traded in the range of 4,200 to 5,500 rupees per maund. Following are the grade and staple margins for the period March 15-31: GRADE STAPLE LENGTH 31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super n/a +107 +214 +429 +536 +643 1 -107 0 +107 +322 +429 +536 2 n/a -214 0 +214 +322 +429 3 -429 -322 -214 BASE +214 +322 4 -1125 -1018 -911 -697 -482 n/a n/a -1286 -1179 -1072 -857 n/a n/a (Compiled by the Karachi Newsroom)