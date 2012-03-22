KARACHI, March 22 The Karachi Cotton Association on Thursday
fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 5,680 rupees
per maund (40 kg).
Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" (inches)and micronaire value
between 3.8 to 4.9 NCL (no control limits) which represents fine to coarse
classes of cotton.
In the kerb market the key crop varieties traded in the range of 4,200 to
5,500 rupees per maund.
Following are the grade and staple margins for the period March 15-31:
GRADE STAPLE LENGTH
31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8"
Super n/a +107 +214 +429 +536 +643
1 -107 0 +107 +322 +429 +536
2 n/a -214 0 +214 +322 +429
3 -429 -322 -214 BASE +214 +322
4 -1125 -1018 -911 -697 -482 n/a
n/a -1286 -1179 -1072 -857 n/a n/a
(Compiled by the Karachi Newsroom)