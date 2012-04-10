KARACHI, April 10 The Karachi Cotton Association on Tuesday fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 5,894 rupees per maund (40 kg). The Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" (inches) and a micronaire value of between 3.8 to 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market the key crop varieties traded in the range of 4,525 to 6,000 rupees per maund. Following are the grade and staple margins for the period April 1 to 15: GRADE STAPLE LENGTH 31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super n/a +107 +214 +429 +536 +643 1 -107 0 +107 +322 +429 +536 2 n/a -214 0 +214 +322 +429 3 -429 -322 -214 BASE +214 +322 4 -1125 -1018 -911 -697 -482 n/a n/a -1286 -1179 -1072 -857 n/a n/a (Compiled by the Karachi Newsroom)