KARACHI, April 12 The Karachi Cotton Association on Thursday
fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 6,002 rupees
per maund (40 kg).
The Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" (inches) and micronaire
value between 3.8 to 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which represents fine to
coarse classes of cotton varieties.
In the kerb market the key crop varieties traded in the range of 4,200 to
6,000 rupees per maund.
Following are the grade and staple margins for the period April 1 to 15:
GRADE STAPLE LENGTH
31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8"
Super n/a +107 +214 +429 +536 +643
1 -107 0 +107 +322 +429 +536
2 n/a -214 0 +214 +322 +429
3 -429 -322 -214 BASE +214 +322
4 -1125 -1018 -911 -697 -482 n/a
n/a -1286 -1179 -1072 -857 n/a n/a
(Compiled by the Karachi Newsroom)