Indian soybean futures snap four-session winning streak
NEW DELHI, June 9 Indian soybean futures snapped a four-session winning streak on Friday, after timely arrival of monsoons prompted fears of oversupply.
KARACHI, June 4 The Karachi Cotton Association on Monday fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 5,894 rupees per maund (40 kg). The Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" (inches) and micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. Following are the grade and staple margins for the period June 1 to 15: GRADE STAPLE LENGTH 31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super n/a +107 +214 +429 +750 +875 1 -107 0 +107 +322 +643 +750 2 n/a -214 0 +214 +536 +643 3 -429 -322 -214 BASE +322 +429 4 -1125 -1018 -911 -697 -482 n/a n/a -1286 -1179 -1072 -857 n/a n/a (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)
Jun 9 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE148I14QQ7 INDIABULLS HOUSING 90D 12-Jun-17 99.9487 6.2447 1 125 99.9487