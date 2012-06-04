KARACHI, June 4 The Karachi Cotton Association on Monday fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 5,894 rupees per maund (40 kg). The Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" (inches) and micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. Following are the grade and staple margins for the period June 1 to 15: GRADE STAPLE LENGTH 31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super n/a +107 +214 +429 +750 +875 1 -107 0 +107 +322 +643 +750 2 n/a -214 0 +214 +536 +643 3 -429 -322 -214 BASE +322 +429 4 -1125 -1018 -911 -697 -482 n/a n/a -1286 -1179 -1072 -857 n/a n/a (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)