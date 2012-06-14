MEDIA-Indian dealers may sue GM in U.S. over compensation against discounts - Economic Times
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
KARACHI, June 14 The Karachi Cotton Association on Thursday fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 6,109 rupees per maund (40 kg). The Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" (inches) and micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market the key crop varieties traded in the range of 4,600 to 5,850 rupees per maund. Following are the grade and staple margins for the period June 1 to 16: GRADE STAPLE LENGTH 31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super n/a +107 +214 +429 +750 +857 1 -107 0 +107 +322 +643 +750 2 n/a -214 0 +214 +536 +643 3 -429 -322 -214 BASE +322 +429 4 -1125 -1018 -911 -697 -482 n/a n/a -1286 -1179 -1072 -857 n/a n/a (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)
