BRIEF-K S B Pumps says Milind Khadilkar appointed CFO
* Says Milind Khadilkar appointed CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
KARACHI, June 27 The Karachi Cotton Association on Wednesday fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 6,537 rupees per maund (40 kg). The Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" (inches) and micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market the key crop varieties traded in the range of 6,200 to 6,500 rupees per maund. Following are the grade and staple margins for the period June 15 to 30: GRADE STAPLE LENGTH 31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super n/a +107 +214 +429 +750 +857 1 -107 0 +107 +322 +643 +750 2 n/a -214 0 +214 +536 +643 3 -429 -322 -214 BASE +322 +429 4 -1125 -1018 -911 -697 -482 n/a n/a -1286 -1179 -1072 -857 n/a n/a (Compiled by the Karachi Newsroom)
MUMBAI, June 6 India's tea production in April surged 31 percent from a year ago to 89.89 million kg as plucking gathered pace in top producing north-eastern state of Assam, the state-run Tea Board said in a statement.