KARACHI, July 7 The Karachi Cotton Association on Saturday fixed the official spot rate or base price for Grade 3 cotton at 6,537 rupees per maund (40 kg). The Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" (inches) and micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 NCL (no control limits) which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. Following are the grade and staple margins for the period July 2 to 14: GRADE STAPLE LENGTH 31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super n/a n/a n/a +322 +643 +750 1 n/a n/a n/a +214 +536 +643 2 n/a -214 0 +107 +429 +536 3 -429 -322 -214 BASE +214 +322 4 -1125 -1018 -911 -697 -482 n/a n/a -1286 -1179 -1072 -857 n/a n/a (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)